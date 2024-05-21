Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in the fourth generation and people love the story revolving around Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. The previous generation was also quite popular and controversial as well. Actors from the third generation Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant who played characters of Abhinav and Aarohi respectively reunited recently for the former's vlog and had a lot of fun. They also discussed the show and its tracks and Karishma revealed an interesting fact about the crew being scared before Jay Soni's entry.

Karishma Sawant reveals her thoughts on Jay Soni's entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Jay Soni had Karishma Sawant gracing his YouTube channel, Be JayFied's vlog wherein the duo explored street food and also discussed their first impressions. Karishma revealed that before Jay entered the show, there was a lot of buzz regarding the entry of a new character.

She mentioned that the crew including hair stylists and make-up artists told her that a known actor was going to be a part of the show and they were all scared thinking about a veteran entering the show. She said that a few people referred to him as 'Purana Chawal' (experienced actor). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at a recent post of Karishma Sawant with Jay Soni:

Karishma further mentioned that she knew about Jay Soni but didn't meet for a long time even after they were working on the same show. Karishma mentioned that she watched Jay's performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on TV and loved him for his stint.

Advertisement

Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant bonded over their love for food

Jay and Karishma revealed that they bonded over their love for food as Karishma would get delicious Sindhi meals while Soni used to bring Gujarati meals. They would exchange and love each other's tiffins. Jay revealed Karishma's mother is a great cook and has asked him to come over to their place for dinner.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation three

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's generation three was short-lived as compared to the first two generations. The show had Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda playing the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. The story also had Karishma Sawant in a prominent role.

Jay Soni entered the show mid-way as the third wheel in Akshara-Abhimanyu's love story named Abhinav. His character was supposed to be a cameo, however, as the story progressed, his character got a lot of exposure and scope.

Controversy over Jay Soni's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Soni's character was supposed to be a cameo which helps in getting Abhimanyu and Akshara together, eventually the story moved in another direction with Akshara falling for Abhinav while fans eagerly waited for Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion. Abhinav's character died in the show and that's when the viewers got a ray of hope about Abhimanyu and Akshara reuniting.

However, the story took a U-turn when Akshara became pregnant with Abhinav's baby. The third generation ended with Abhimanyu and Abhir's (Akshara-Abhimanyu's son) death while Akshara delivered a baby girl and named her Abhira.

Currently, the show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj, Sharon Verma, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Shivam Khajuria among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jay Soni on why he was shocked hearing about Sasural Genda Phool 2; Adds THIS show should come back