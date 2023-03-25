Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Lataa Saberwal diagnosed with condition that can lead to voice loss; Read Details

Lataa Saberwal who is best known for her role in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rajshri Maheshwar aka Akshara's (Hina Khan) mother quit the TV industry and daily soaps. She announced her decision in early 2021 through an Instagram post. While this came as a shock to the audience and many in the industry, the actress made it clear that she is open to roles in web shows, series, movies, or even a cameo on OTT/films.

Lataa on being diagnosed with early nodules on voice box

Although Lataa quit her television journey, she has been super active on social media. From sharing her lifestyle practices to her skincare habit, the actress shares everything with fans. Recently, the actress shared a significant health update with her fans. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress posted a photo sharing that she just returned from the ENT and has been diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box. Lataa also mentioned that it is a serious condition and if it does not heal, the actress may lose her voice permanently.

Read Lataa Saberwal’s post on her health condition here:

Fans expressed their concerns in the comment thread and shared their prayers. One user wrote, “Oh my god!! Please take care of urself. Lots of prayers and healing with abundance of care and love for u.” Another wrote, “You are always on our prayers. Take care and we are sure you will get well soon and will come back stronger,coz we love you and you are strong....All my love and positivity to youuu fav.” Lataa also took to the comment section and apologized for not being able to reply to everyone and expressed her gratitude.

Lataa’s recent health update

The actress took to her Instagram story on Friday afternoon and shared a selfie where she is seen sitting in front of the laptop. She wrote in the caption, “Feeling better, still quiet, working on new videos. I’ll be back with new refreshed energy.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya celebrates hubby Rahul Nagal's birthday with candle light dinner