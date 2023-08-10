Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan pens heartfelt note on grandfather's demise

Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. At present, he is enjoying the best time of his carrier but not all times remain the same. On August 6, he lost his 93-year-old grandfather Suleman Khanaged and now he has opened up about his death on his social media account penning a heartfelt note.

Mohsin Khan opens up on his grandfather’s death

Popular actor Mohsin Khan wrote on his Instagram story describing his father’s birthday and the next day losing his grandfather, “I lost my grandfather and we as a family have lost our pillar of strength. Suleman Khanged was 93 years on the 6th of August. He had lived a full life dedicated to his family members. He was the most humble and powerful man I have ever seen in my life. Just a night prior to his padding we all were celebrating my father’s birthday together.’’

Take a look at the post he shared

The 31-year-old actor further added, “We had a beautiful time together, he would crack jokes and speak about the struggles of his life in the most passionate way ever. He would keep advising us, motivate us and would always make sure that we never lose hope. He had fed everyone a slice of cake, smiled, laughed and even prayed duas for each one of us holding our hands and breathed his last the next morning .’’ Mohsin’s brother Sajjad Khan shared the same note of mourning as well for the demise of his grandfather.

Mohsin Khan’s professional career

Mohsin Khan started his career by playing small roles in shows like Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He bagged his first lead role in the show Dream Girl-Ek Ladki Deewani Si. However, his real breakthrough came playing the role of Kartik Goenka after a generational leap in the blockbuster drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show established him as one of the leading actors in the telly land. Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khan is busy shooting for music videos.

May the almighty give him and his family all the strength to deal with this loss.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Rohit Roy is ecstatic about wife Manasi's telly comeback; shares promo