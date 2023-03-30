Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new twist: Will Abhimanyu know the truth after Akshara calls him to treat Abir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television screens. The viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai explores varied emotions and relationships and the viewers find these emotions relatable. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essays the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively, and are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

Current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The current track revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhinav. In a promo shared by the channel on its official Instagram handle, we saw Akshara and Abhinav are finally getting close. In the promo, the audience witnessed that Akshara has planned a surprise for their anniversary. Through this gesture, Akshara intends to express her intention to give her relationship a new chance with Abhinav. But every new beginning comes with a twist, sudden news of Abir’s heart condition forces Akshara to reach out to Abhimanyu for medical reasons, and she calls Abhimanyu.

Watch the promo here-

Harshad Chopda comments about the new twist:

Harshad Chopda, who essays the role of Abhimanyu in the Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opined about the new twist that awaits to enter his life. He shared, "The show has reached a crucial yet interesting turn, it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds. Akshara has to make the decision to reach out to Abhimanyu for help but medically. Akshara can go to any extent for her son. For Akshara, at this point, it becomes difficult to choose the righteous path and move ahead."

It will be quite interesting to see whether Abhimanyu discovers the truth about Abir or not.

Along with Pranali and Harshad, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

