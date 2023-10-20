Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod gives sneak peek of her birthday celebration, expresses gratitude

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod is among the well-known actresses of the telly world and has a massive fan following. Pranali, who essays the role of Akshara, has carved an irreplaceable place in the hearts of the audience. Her acting prowess is applauded by the viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali Rathod recently celebrated her 27th birthday and fans and celebs showered immense love on her.

Pranali Rathod's birthday celebration PICS:

A few hours ago, Pranali Rathod delighted her fans by sharing a new post on her social media handle. In this post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress offered a sneak peek into her 27th birthday celebration. The diva looks beautiful as she is decked up in a white dress and poses for the pictures while holding the cakes. The last snap is extremely adorable as Pranali is seen posing with her cat. Sharing this post, Pranali captioned, "I want to express my DEEPEST GRATITUDE to all those who made my birthday so incredibly memorable. तहे दिल से धन्यवाद्"

Take a look at Pranali Rathod's PICS here-

While her professional life continues to thrive, Pranali Rathod's personal life often becomes the subject of speculation, particularly regarding her relationship with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda. However, both actors have consistently refuted these rumors.

Speaking about her show, reportedly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a leap again and several actors are rumored to be approached to play the lead post the leap. It is said that Harshad Chopda won't be a part of the show post-leap. In the promos of the show, Harshad's character Abhimanyu is seen dying following a car accident.

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod shares the screen with talented actors such as Harshad Chopda, and Karishma Sawant in the widely popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This long-running series has successfully captivated the audience for over a decade with its extravagant wedding sequences and profound portrayal of family dynamics. Currently, the show is showing the third generation after Akshara-Naitik and Naira-Kartik.

