YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod shows admiration for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is counted among the most treasured films of Indian cinema. The film, which could not gain a respectable footfall back when it was released in 2011, has earned the status of cult classic over a period of time. With the scarcity of content-driven movies nowadays, theater owners are opting for re-release of old feature films. Rockstar too has got a re-release a few weeks back. The romantic saga, which was a semi-hit venture with lifetime box office of Rs 69 crore, is receiving a huge response from the spectators now.

Pranali Rathod, who rose to fame after playing Akshara in third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also went out to watch the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar recently. And like the rest of us, the actress could not stop heaping praise on the same.

Pranali Rathod’s dedicates a post to Rockstar

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pranali Rathod dropped a video giving a glimpse from her movie night out. She stepped out to watch Rockstar and showed a crucial scene from the film in her clip. Famous track Katiya Karun can be heard in the background of the reel. Alongside the same, the actress penned a note that depicted her love for the movie.

In the caption space, Pranali wrote, “Let’s take a moment to appreciate this film.” She added a relieved face emoji with a red-heart heart emoticon to her post.

Take a look at Pranali Rathods’s Instagram post:

About Rockstar re-release

Over the last 13 years, Rockstar has managed to find an appeal among a wider set of audience. The same is translating well on the box-office as the ticket windows are selling a significant number of tickets for the romantic film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. The movie which re-released with Tamasha and Jab We Me has surpassed both the films with its collections.

Pranali Rathod’s work front

Pranali Rathod made her acting debut in 2019 with Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. She rose to prominence with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she was lauded for her exceptional acting skills and scintillating chemistry with co-star Harshad Chopda. The 24-year year old is rumored to appear next in a full-fledged OTT series.

