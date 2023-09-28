Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod looks elegant in royal saree; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens. Pranali, who essays the role of Akshara, has carved an irreplaceable place in the hearts of the audience. Her acting prowess is applauded by the viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While she receives appreciation for her on-screen character, Pranali also gets immense love for her real-life personality. Though she doesn't share posts regularly on social media, whenever she uploads a post fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on her.

Just a few hours ago, Pranali Rathod treated her fans and followers by sharing a beautiful picture on her social media handle. In this snap, the actress is seen sitting on a swing and flaunting her gorgeous saree. Pranali looks elegant as she is decked up in a heavily embellished white and red Banarsi saree. The actress tied up her hair into a bun, adorned her bun with flowers and is all smiles as she poses for the picture here. Sharing this snap, Pranali added a 'white heart emoticon' as her caption.

As soon as this picture was uploaded on social media, it went viral within the blink of an eye and fans praised Pranali's amazing look. Amidst all, the actress's close friend and Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly also dropped a comment on Pranali's picture. Rupali wrote, "Meri sundar si jhoolan devi."

What's next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Reportedly, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a leap again and several actors are rumored to be approached to play the lead post the leap. Also, a source close to the show informed Times of India that the time leap will surely happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and all the cast members have been informed in advance. The source added, "However, we don’t have precise details about the timing yet. It could take place at the end of November or in December."

