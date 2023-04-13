Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod reveals how she felt while playing Akshara in her initial days

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been one of the longest-running and most successful shows airing on Television screens. This show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. The duo essays the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively, and are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. Speaking of the lead actress, Pranali Rathod has become a household name since she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her acting chops and cute looks are loved by the viewers. Not only she added freshness to the show but won the hearts of the viewers with the portrayal of Akshara.

Pranali Rathod talks about playing Akshara:

In a chat with Etimes TV, Pranali Rathod spilled beans on how essaying the lead role of Akshara was for her in her initial days. Speaking about the role, Pranali shared that initially, she was a little scared and nervous about playing Akshara. She added that she did not feel any pressure as it was teamwork and everyone worked hard equally. She shared that the team made sure that they would make it work, and it is because of everyone's passion that people loved the character. For the unversed, Pranali Rathod has been a part of the industry since 2018 and has worked in several shows before she got her breakthrough role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

When asked how her journey has been so far, Pranali revealed that she has learned a lot in her career till now. She said, "I have learnt a lot in these years and played different characters. I played Saudamini, a negative role, Radha was a comic one, Suman was a different one and now Akshara is totally different. I have learnt something or the other from each character."

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod spills beans on the upcoming twist in the show