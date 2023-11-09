Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod shares 'kuch haseen pal' with Harshad Chopda and others

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap and the fourth generation has entered the show. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen playing the characters of Abhira and Armaan in the show. While people like the current track of the show, the previous lead of the show Pranali Rathod shared a reel from her journey in the show.

Pranali Rathod sums up her journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai through a video

Pranali took to Instagram and shared some precious moments from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein the cast of the show including Karishma Sawant, Harshad Chopda, Garima Dimri, and Mayank Arora are seen having a fun time amidst shooting for the show.

Pranali captioned the video, 'Kuch Haseen Pal'.

Have a look at the video by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod

The end of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Generation three

The track of the third generation ended with some major twists. Aarohi died because of Akshara. Roohi hates Akshara because she's responsible for her mother's death. Abhimanyu and Abhir died in an accident. Akshara sees Abhimanyu and Abhir's spirit. Abhimanyu promises to love Akshara forever. Akshara delivers a baby girl Abhira. She was pregnant with Abhinav's baby.

Actors who exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before leap

Many actors like Pranali Rathod (Akshara), Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), Mimi (Swati Chitnis), Abeer Singh (Kairav), Shambhavi Singh (Muskaan) along with other Birla family members exited the show paving way for the new generation to take forward the story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap

After the generation leap, Priti Amin is seen replacing Pranali Rathod and playing older Akshara in the show who wants her daughter Abhira to get married. However, Abhira doesn't want to get married and wants to focus on her career and become a renowned lawyer just like Akshara.

As per the promos of the show, Armaan owes Akshara a favor and she asks him to get married to her daughter Abhira. Armaan obliges and sacrifices his love for Roohi. However, Armaan belongs to a strict family, the Poddars who don't appreciate the females of the house going out of the four walls of the house and making a career for themselves.

