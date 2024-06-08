Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit aka Armaan turns 38; wife Sheena Bajaj writes mushy post calling him 'ray of light'

Rohit Purohit is currently busy essaying the role of Armaan Poddar in one of the longest-running television serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is winning over the audience with his acting and intense chemistry with Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira Sharma.

The handsome actor turns 38 today and on his birthday, he got a special wish from the most special person in his life- his wife Sheena Bajaj.

Sheena Bajaj’s birthday wish for Rohit Purohit

Sheena Bajaj was among the first to wish her husband, Rohit Purohit, on his special day. Uploading a picture of the two from an event, where they are both dressed in black, she penned a sweet note. In her words, "Ur the ray of light when my light is dim that’s rare but u always shine when I need it the most, ur the hope when I feel low ,when i look into ur eyes i loose count of my breath ur sea green eyes gives me peace."

She continued to praise him and wrote, "U make me stronger ,dream big SPARKLE MORE shine bright, always so hardworking always grounded ,stay the same …..happy bday @rohitpurohit08 ur truly special to me."

Check out Sheena Bajaj's post here:

Rohit Purohit's reaction to his wife's note

Reacting to his wife's note, Rohit gave a witty reply. Taking all the credit, he wrote, "Awwww…that’s so true. lol, thank you so much baby, love you."

Fans of the actor showered birthday wishes in the comment section. Rohit also received another special wish.

His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Samridhii Shukla uploaded a video of the actor from the sets which seems to be the sequence from his and Ruhi's wedding and wrote, "Happi happi Armaan sa."

For those who do not know, Samridhii has been associated with the show since the beginning of the leap and the introduction of the fourth generation. However, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani entered the show later, replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe to essay Armaan and Ruhi.

