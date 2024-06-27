Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit counts number of times he has kissed; Samridhii and Garvita react

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully for over 15 years now. The show, which started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles, is currently in its fourth generation. It explores a love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi.

Recently, the producers of the drama series conducted a candid interview with the star cast wherein viewers witnessed the unfiltered side of their favorite actors.

Rohit Purohit recalls the number of ‘Pappis’ he has given

The Directors Kut Productions by Rajan Shahi have come up with an interesting segment for the fans of the show. They have given a glimpse of the same in the promo that they released on their official Instagram handle. It features Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani holding boards in their hands to answer some spicy questions about themselves.

The teaser which majorly unveils the real side of Rohit, begins with him asking, “Girlfriend kisko bolte hain (who do we call girlfriend).” He then cracks up his co-actresses by stating, “Thodi toh izzat dete hain usko, jiski pappi li hai (you should give a bit of respect to the one whom you have kissed).”

Furthermore, the actor quotes, "Izzat pe aa gayi hai ki, kitne logo ki maine pappi li hai (my honor is at stake, need to remember how many people have I kissed)” and starts counting. This leaves Garvita Sadhwani surprised. She says, “Oh, he is actually counting”. Samridhii Shukla also bursts into laughter. Rohit then ignores the query and asks who keeps a count of pappis (kisses).

The remaining part of the promo showcases the trio engaging in a fun game and spilling beans about each other. They have surely made the fans curious to witness their entertaining element with this intriguing snippet.

Take a look at some of the screen grabs from the video here:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai presently revolves around Armaan making efforts to win back Abhira, who has refused to accept his proposal after learning that he was romantically involved with Ruhi in the past.

The daily soap airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Hotstar.

