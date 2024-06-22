Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit goofs around while rehearsing without ‘captain’ in this fun video

Rohit Purohit is currently charming viewers with his effortless portrayal of the main lead, Armaan Poddar, on Rajan Shahi’s longest-running soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from acing his job on screen, the actor makes sure to entertain his fans on social media too. He frequently shares BTS pictures and videos from the sets of his show.

In a recent social media offering, Rohit dropped a video wherein he is seen rehearsing for a scene without his director. He jokingly asked to never make such attempts.

Rohit Purohit’s gives a glimpse from behind the scene

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit uploaded a clip which sees him practicing for a scene. He is dressed up in a light-green formal suit.

It begins with Rohit coming downstairs. He seems to be lost in thoughts. However, as the video moves forward, the actor who was initially in his character comes out of it and flashes his infectious smile. He further blows a flying kiss towards a team member, cracking up everyone around.

The caption of Rohit’s post read, “Never do your rehearsals like this. When your captain is not on the ship @rishimandial (face with peeking eye and face with hand over mouth emoji). PS. @manthansetiaa pyara sharma Gaya (rolling on the floor laughing emoji).”

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s post:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ongoing storyline

Right now, the track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan making efforts to win back Abhira. Abhira has decided to test Armaan as she wants to gain full trust and confidence in him before saying yes to his proposal. Armaan is taking every possible step to make Abhira accept his love.

The recent episode of the show showcased Armaan getting arrested by Madhav. This makes Abhira grow concerned about Armaan. Later, Vidya bails out Armaan.

During riots in the city, Abhira and Armaan get attacked by some goons. They fight them back. However, Armaan gets stabbed while saving Abhira from the assailants.

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit replaced Shehzada Dhami to play Armaan Poddar in the drama series. He stars opposite Samridhii Shukla.

