Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit lifts dumbbells in BTS moments from sets; Fans react

Rohit Purohit is right now ruling millions of hearts by acing his part as the main lead on Rajan Shahi’s longest-running soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He keeps his fans intrigued by posting BTS clicks from the sets of his show.

In a recent social media offering, Rohit uploaded a bunch of photos from the shoot of Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai . In the pictures, he is seen working out while sitting on the sofa. The netizens got all excited with the actor’s presence at Abhira’s home.

Rohit Purohit gives a sneak peek into shoot life

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit dropped a series of visuals from the sets of the top-rated show, giving an insight into what is in store for the viewers. The clicks also depict him catching up with his fitness regime in between the shots, as he lifts the dumbbells. In the portraits which seem to be from Abhira’s house, Rohit is spotted wearing a black-colored casuals.

The frames elated the fans of the show. They finally took a sigh of relief as Armaan got an entry into Abhira’s home.

The caption of the actor’s post read, “In our own ways,we all are telling the same story,” followed by multiple film camera emoticons and a few hashtags.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s post:

Before this, Rohit also shared some delightful captures with his female co-actresses from the show. He has a great off-screen equation with Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira and it is also quite evident from his social media posts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s present storyline

The ongoing track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan’s love trial. Abhira has decided to test him and he is making efforts to win her trust. While Abhira is not letting Armaan get inside her house, he is taking every possible step to make her accept his love.

The recent episode of the show showcased Armaan buying a car for Abhira as she cleared her LLB exams. She, however, rejected his gift and even broke the glass of the vehicle. Abhira, who is fearful about Armaan breaking her heart once again and prioritizing his family over her, also clearly tells Armaan that she doesn’t want anything from him.

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit replaced Shehzada Dhami to play Armaan Poddar on the teleserial. He has managed to earn a genuine fan base in a short span of time owing to his charming looks and fine acting skills.

