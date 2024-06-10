Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit on if there is parental pressure to start a family: ‘They have left…’

Rohit Purohit is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Armaan Poddar on the top-rated show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though the actor replaced Shehzada Dhami to play the central character, he has managed to garner a tremendous fame in a short time.

Rohit’s charming looks along with his fine acting skills have proved to work in his favor as female viewers are going gaga over the handsome hunk.

In a recent interaction with Etimes TV, Rohit Purohit, who is married to Sheena Bajaj for five years now, talked about his personal life and shared if fatherhood is on cards for him.

Rohit Purohit talks about plans on embracing fatherhood

When asked if he faces any pressure from his parents to build a family, Rohit Purohit divulged that he experienced something like that initially, but now there are only expectations from his parent's side.

He stated, “Once there was a pressure on us but as of now, we are all on the same page. My dad is retired and my mother is a housewife. They live in Jaipur, so they definitely expect me to begin a family life.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor added that his parents now understand that he and Sheena want to achieve certain things in life before embracing parenthood. He said, “They have left the decision on us and have told us that it’s your life, you decide when you want to start a family. So, there is no pressure at all.”

About Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj met on the sets of their show, Arjun in 2012. They instantly became friends and gradually developed an unbreakable bond. In their case, Sheena made the first move and asked the actor out.

She went down on her knees to propose to Rohit with cakes and flowers. After dating for almost 6 years, the couple had a brief breakup. They rekindled their love later and tied the knot on January 22, 2019.

Workwise, Rohit Purohit is presently appearing in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Samridhii Shukla while Sheena is essaying a crucial role in SabTV’s Vanshaj.

