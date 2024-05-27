Rohit Purohit is currently receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Armaan in the Rajan Shahi-produced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has only been a few months since Rohit joined the show, stepping in to replace Shehzada Dhami after his controversial departure. Despite the recent change, Rohit has successfully carried forward the legacy of Armaan in such a manner that the audience has begun to embrace him as the new Armaan alongside Samridhii Shukla.

In a recent exclusive interview with India Forums, Rohit discussed what makes a daily soap resonate with its audience, particularly highlighting the authenticity of family dynamics.

What makes a show successful?

During the recent interview with the mentioned publication, Rohit Purohit shared his conviction that the show's genuine relationships and profound emotions strike a chord with the audience, ultimately making it popular. He also mentioned how the show's script reflects the experiences of families who tune in, acting as a mirror for them.

Elaborating further, he stated, “Viewers can relate to the ups and downs of the characters' lives, and they appreciate the realistic portrayal of family dynamics. The show continues to touch people on such a personal level."

Impressed by the character development and the unfolding surprises, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor thanked the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, for offering him the character of Armaan. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “Rajan Shahi is a visionary producer, and his faith in me has been a huge boost to my career. I am incredibly grateful to him for having me play Armaan in the show. Playing Armaan has been a roller-coaster ride!” He also thanked the scriptwriters for creating such a thoughtful character.

Furthermore, the Razia Sultan actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring this drama to life and keep viewers engaged.

How does Rohit’s family support him?

Rohit also mentioned that his family is the biggest fan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, never missing a single episode. He described them as his greatest cheerleaders and most discerning critics.

He added, “They often tell me how proud they are of my work and how much they enjoy watching the show. Their feedback means the world to me and keeps me motivated.”

In concluding the interview, Rohit highlighted the show's longevity as a testament to its popularity, expressing his privilege to contribute to a series that has become a cultural phenomenon in society.

More about Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit has been a part of the television industry for many years as some of his notable works are: Shaurya Aur Suhani, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Udaariyaan, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, and Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

Currently, he is portraying the role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Samridhii Shukla.

