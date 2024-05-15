Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting rave reviews from the viewers. The show is getting the love of the fans and they're eager for Armaan and Abhira's love story to blossom. While the onscreen chemistry of actors Rohit Purohit and Samridhi Shukla is loved by many, in an interview, Rohit revealed his wife and actress Sheena Bajaj's reaction to his romance onscreen. Rohit's wife Sheena has been a part of the industry since her childhood days and knows the intricacies of an actors' life very well.

Rohit Purohit reveals Sheena Bajaj kicks him while watching his romance onscreen

In an interview with TellyMasala, Rohit Purohit revealed that his wife Sheena Bajaj gives him tips to ace his romantic scenes. She gives him honest feedback and tells him if she doesn't like certain scenes. Rohit shared that when they both watch the show together and there's a romantic scene, he acts like an audience and doesn't look at Sheena. He added, "Phir woh bas laat maarti hai (Then she kicks me). More in a playful way."

Take a look at a recent post by Rohit Purohit from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rohit Purohit also added that, as a whole, his wife doesn't get worked up with his onscreen romance. He said, "Usko farak nahi padhta (She doesn't care.) She watches it as an audience and gives me suggestions. She notices small details and gives her feedback on the same."

Rohit Purohit made headlines as he replaced actor Shehzada Dhami who initially played the character of Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been accepted by the audiences and people love his performance in the show.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira giving a false statement in court to ensure a speedy divorce process for them. However, this hasn't gone down well with Armaan.

