Today (May 13), Mumbai's unexpected change in weather at 4 PM left the city in surprise. After experiencing scorching heat since morning, a sudden dust storm and gusty winds hit several parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai which lasted for about half an hour. Following this, the city experienced its first rain of the year which also lasted for some time.

Sharing their experience of this sudden weather change, many celebrities from the Television industry took to their social media handle. While some were busy shooting, others simply gave a glimpse of the dark sky and heavy rainfall.

Rohit Purohit:

Rohit Purohit, who is currently playing the lead role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, offered a glimpse of his experience of Mumbai's first rain. Rohit was busy shooting for the show along with his co-actors Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani on the sets when the thunderstorm and heavy rainfalls caused the production house to halt the shoot.

Rohit offered a sneak peek as Samridhii Shukla, Garvita, and him were waiting to resume the shoot. Sharing a glimpse from the sets, Rohit wrote, "Pahli barish on YRKKH.."

Take a look at Rohit Purohit's story here-

Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was also busy shooting for the daily soap when the thunderstorm hit. She shared a video from the sets of her show where she is heard saying, "Baap re it's like a toofan only. Baap re baap, so weird." She then inquired, "Kitne baje hai abhi? Time kya hua hai." Someone replied, "4 baje hai." Expressing her shock over this weather, Rupali says, "4 baje aisa hua hai."

The actress then gave a glimpse of the production team shifting outdoor props and equipment while it was raining heavily. Sharing this video, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Iss saal ki pehli baarish #anupamaa."

Watch a video of all celebrities here-

Mannara Chopra:

After witnessing Mumbai's first rain of the year, Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra dances to the tunes of 'Akhiyan Gulaab'. The actress is seen dancing on her house balcony. Sharing this clip, Mannra wrote, "Enjoying the first rain !! in between a shoot day #pahlibarish."

Ankita Lokhande:

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande was also at her house when the unexpected change in the weather happened. While Ankita looks excitedly initially, she is shocked to see the dust in the air. Later, she expresses her happiness at seeing the weather as monsoon is arriving.

Paras Kalnawat:

Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat shared a glimpse of the dark sky of Mumbai and wrote, "Are we ready for this?"

Parth Samthaan:

Parth Samthaan gave a glimpse of the weather and wrote, "Mumbai ki pehli barsaat."

Pranali Rathod:

Pranali Rathod, who played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also gave a glimpse of the weather from her house window.

Speaking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa team, the shooting of these two shows happens in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai.

