Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit shares dreamy PICS with Samridhii Shukla; Netizens say, ‘Dil garden garden ho gaya’

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla enjoy immense attention and love owing to their stint in one of the longest-running TV serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While fans are currently hoping their favorite Armaan and Abhira unite and find their happily ever after, Rohit Purohit’s latest picture seems to turn their hopes into reality.

Rohit Purohit posted a series of pictures of his character Armaan’s wedding sherwani along with Samridhii Shukla’s Abhira.

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s latest pictures

On June 13, Rohit Purohit uploaded a series of pictures asking netizens to pick their favorite. In the first picture, Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla are seen forming a heart with their fingers as they pose while standing in the car.

The next one shows them posing in front of the car with Samridhii flaunting her golden lehenga. And the last one with the two looking at each other with smiles on their faces surely melted the hearts of the viewers.

Check out the pictures of Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla here:

Talking about the pictures, they are from the sequence when Armaan goes along with his barat to Ruhi’s palace for the wedding. As his family members dance around him, he imagines Abhira, wearing a beautiful golden lehenga and dancing for him. He snaps back into reality only to realize he is getting married to Ruhi and not Abhira.

Advertisement

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the actors are too excited to see the pictures of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars. One user wrote, “You guys should warn people before you're going to post something this cute.” Another commented, “Omg!!! Dil toh garden garden ho gaya.”

Shruti Rawat who essays the role of Manisha aka Chachi Sa dropped a cute comment, “Now.. Don’t we all Love Love.”

Current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In today’s episode, viewers get to see Armaan breaking the marriage. He steps back as Ruhi tries to put the garland on him and confesses he loves Abhira. Manish slaps him, while Manisha and Manoj get happy.

On the other hand, Abhira meets Madhav. Before he can tell her that Armaan and her divorce has not been finalized, Abhira faints. Madhav rushes her to the hospital.

Now, it’s time to see how the track moves forward; whether Abhira and Armaan finally reunite or there are more struggles on their way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not Karanvir Bohra, THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant was first offered role of Bhavar