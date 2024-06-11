Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit shares glimpse of ‘happy faces’ from set; poses with Shruti Ulfat and co-actresses

Rohit Purohit is currently reigning many hearts with his effortless portrayal of Armaan Poddar on the top-rated show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Besides entertaining the viewers with his phenomenal performance in the drama series, the actor also keeps treating his fans with some delightful frames from the sets of the popular show.

In a recent social media offering, Rohit posted a photo with his female co-stars from Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai.

Rohit Purohit is all smiles for the lens

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit uploaded a visual in which he is standing with the ladies of his show. The portrait features Anita Raaj, Shruti Ulfat, Preeti Vipin Choudhary, and Shruti Rawat. They respectively play the roles of Kaveri, Vidya, Kajal, and Manisha on the teleserial.

As the show revolves around Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage, the actors in the frame are also seen dressed up in traditional outfits, all set for the pompous wedding. They are seen grinning while posing for the camera.

In the caption space, Rohit penned, “Happy faces (smiling face with open hands emoji).”

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s post:

Soon after the actor dropped the photo, it garnered a huge number of likes and comments. However, most of the users pointed out how Rohit’s leading lady, Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla is missing from the portrait.

A comment read, “Frame is incomplete without our Abhira. No Abhira, no happy happiness.” Another stated, “Missing my sam.” A third one said, “Please don’t post without Abhira.”

About Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit kickstarted his acting journey in 2009 with Shaurya Aur Suhani. He has delivered notable depictions in shows like Razia Sultan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, and Udaariyaan among others.

Despite replacing Shehzada Dhami on Rajan Shahi’s show, Rohit has managed to hit the right chords of the audience within a short span of time. His charming looks and fine acting skills have led him to earn a genuine fan base.

Personally, Rohit Purohit is married to Best Of Luck Nikki fame Sheena Bajaj. The duo tied the knot on January 22, 2019.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit on if there is parental pressure to start a family: ‘They have left…’