Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit to Kavya’s Sumbul Touqeer: 6 TV stars who are proud owners of new homes

Leaving a mark in the entertainment industry after coming to the city of dreams is viewed as a big accomplishment. Along with it, an actor’s social status is further enhanced when he buys his own house.

Recently, many celebrated faces of Indian television have purchased their dream abodes. They have shared about the same on social media through heartwarming pictures and videos. Have a look at all those who moved into their new homes in recent times.

1. Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit’s fame skyrocketed after he joined the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though the actor came as a replacement for Shehzada Dhami after he was sacked from the drama series, he managed to win hearts with his effortless portrayal of the main lead, Armaan Poddar.

Recently, Rohit and his wife, Sheena Bajaj, bought a new house in Mumbai. In the glimpses that went viral on social media, the duo is seen commemorating this special event by conducting Griha Pravesh (Housewarming) puja in their new place.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sheena expressed her elation on this major achievement and penned, “Birthday, ghar parwesh, family time and father’s day. When it’s all on the same day so happy for our first ashiyana in Mumbai #dreamscometrue ty for the support.”

2. Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame after playing the titular role in Imlie. She is presently ruling hearts with her thought-provoking show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, alongside Mishkat Varma. The 20-year-old star, who has already earned an enormous amount of fame, added another feather to her cap recently by purchasing a new home and a car.

Sumbul was showered with congratulatory messages from her fans and industry friends as soon as she broke the news of her achievement to them on social media. She expressed being thrilled about this milestone in her life.

3. Aditi Bhatia

Known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aditi Bhatia recently became the owner of a luxurious home in Mumbai. She posted several photos from her Griha Pravesh ceremony, which she performed with her mother. The beauty was seen donning a lilac-shade saree for the occasion. She chose to wear subtle makeup and left her tresses open for the day. In the caption space of her post, Aditi simply wrote, “Naya ghar,” alongside the frames.

In an elaborate note, the 24-year-old actress acknowledged her mother for guiding her in saving money. It read, “My mother is the reason I have anything today. I'm not good with money, and she manages it so well, which is why she deserves the biggest thank you! Mom, I might dislike my allowance, but I always appreciate the pocket money system.”

4. Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh is truly an inspiration for many, with shows like Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Meet to her credit. The actress recently turned her dream into reality by buying a new house in Mumbai.

She took to social media and shared a bunch of photos depicting her happiness and excitement while doing a puja at her new home, signifying the start of a new chapter in her life. Ashi’s family was also seen with her as they sought blessings from the Almighty.

The 26-year-old looked beautiful in a pink traditional outfit, which featured a printed salwar suit and organza dupatta. She glowed differently and looked ethereal in soft makeup and a black bindi.

5. Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam, who grabbed headlines for her sassy personality during her stay inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 16, keeps on generating buzz for one or another reason. The politician-turned-actress recently moved into her new abode in Mumbai, which she bought last year. Her house underwent renovations for a long time.

In a social media post, Archana shared the joy of entering her new home. She gave a sneak peek into her Griha Pravesh ceremony, marking the joyous occasion of stepping into her dream residence.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant dropped several videos from the ceremony that she performed with her family. One of the clips depicted her performing the ritual of balancing a metal pot on her head. In her Instagram story, Archana wrote, “Finally, aa gayi apne new home, Grihapravesha (Finally, I moved into my new home).”

6. Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora came into the limelight after doing the controversial captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp. After tasting success, the young lady starred in several music videos. Recently, she purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai. The social media sensation also owns a Rs 4 crore house in Delhi.

