Rohit Purohit has been winning the audience's hearts with his acting chops ever since he replaced Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Viewers enjoy his strong personality as Armaan. However, it seems, he is not just a talented actor, but also a talented singer.

Rohit Purohit’s recent social media post won over the netizens as he showcased his singing skills. Read on to know which song he sang and how the netizens complimented him.

Rohit Purohit shows off his singing talent

On May 14, Rohit Purohit took to social media and shared a video of him singing. He sings the famous track Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his fans are impressed with his voice. It is evident from the video that Rohit Purohit was getting ready for the shoot as he can be seen wearing casuals with a red turban.

Uploading the video, Rohit Purohit wrote in the caption, “Felt cold/sick, Might delete it later….Special appearance-Durga dada(makeup)”

Watch Rohit Purohit’s video here:

Reaction of netizens

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to Rohit Purohit's video, fans commented how good his voice is. One wrote, "Sir, your voice is so good!" However, most of them requested for Armaan to impress Abhira with his singing talent. One user wrote, "Your voice soo good, for this we want Armaan to sing for Abhira." Another commented, "Your voice is beautiful! Definitely need to sing on the show for Abhira! You have done an amazing g job with portraying Armaan! Can't wait to see the love develop on the show"

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit aka Armaan, and Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai together replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. While the co-stars commented earlier that the former actors didn't get along with the team well, it seems Rohit and Garvita changed the relationship dynamics on the sets.

They treat the netizens to BTS from the sets where Rohit, Samridhii, and Garvita are seen having a good time along with the other team members. Only yesterday, Rohit shared a video of them enjoying the first rain on the sets.

