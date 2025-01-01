Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit writes ‘only gratitude’ as he looks back at his journey as Armaan on first day of 2025
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit took to social media to look back at his journey as the lead character, Armaan in Rajan Shahi's serial.
Rohit Purohit aka everyone’s favorite Armaan Poddar from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never misses a chance to express his gratitude and love for his character. As the year ends, he shared a clip on his official social media handle looking back at his journey on the show. The actor’s fans showered their love on him.
On the first day of the new year, January 1, 2025, Rohit Purohit uploaded a clip, which is a fan edit that traces his journey from joining the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the lead role to trending on social media for his role. The video is uploaded with the caption, “2024 (red heart emoji) only and only gratitude (folded hand emoji)”
Check out Rohit Purohit’s post below:
Rohit Purohit’s wife Sheena Bajaj commented on the post, “Every arman moment n dialogue is a memory.” Fangirling over her husband, she also wrote, “Armaan obsessed for life.”
Fans of the actor showered love in the comment section and wrote how much they love the actor’s character, Armaan. “We got the best Armaan Podaar, and you are the best phenomenal @rohitpurohit08 Happy new year 2025 and may this new year bring a lot of happiness iand prosperity in your life lot of love and a big gratitude,” wrote a few. Others wished him, “Happy new year @rohitpurohit08 you deserve lots of love and more & more success, keep shining.”
In March 2024, producer Rajan Shahi announced the termination of Shehzada Dhami, who portrayed Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who portrayed Ruhi on the grounds of 'unethical behavior on sets'. Dhami and Honmukhe were subsequently replaced by actors Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani respectively. They quickly garnered immense popularity and earned the love of fans for their role.
Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the current plot revolves around Armaan trying to win back Abhira.
