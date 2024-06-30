Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira poses with reel and real-life fathers; says THIS

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Apart from the lead pair Armaan and Abhira, another bond that viewers love is that of Abhira's relationship with her father-in-law Madhav. He is too connected with Abhira and has made tough decisions to make sure Abhira feels loved and respected. Well, actress Samridhii Shukla who plays Abhira in the show recently posted a picture with her reel and real-life fathers and it depicts their bond perfectly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla with onscreen and off-screen father

Samridhii Shukla who plays the character of Abhira Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her social media account and shared a goofy picture with her reel and real-life father. The adorable picture has Shukla bursting out in laughter as her real-life father points at her while she holds her real-life father's hand.

Sharing the picture, Samridhii wrote, "Real vs reel daddy's. Both be the best."

Take a look at Samridhii Shukla's picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets:

Abhira and Madhav's bond in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Since the beginning, Madhav liked Abhira for her carefree nature and never-give-up attitude. She displayed the courage to go against Kaveri Poddar and that's also something that Madhav appreciated and thus he took a stand for her when she left Poddar's house.

Furthermore, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Madhav brought Abhira into a separate house and the duo have been staying there being each others' support system. In the previous episodes, the fans witnessed Abhira-Madhav's bond getting stronger as they planned to focus on their respective works while balancing their personal lives. Abhira packed lunch for Madhav while he cooked for her. They became quite a likable daughter-father duo.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Samridhii Shukla sets summer fashion trends in green dress; fans say ‘cute girl’