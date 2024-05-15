Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla reveals weirdest rumors she has heard about herself; check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla has won over the viewers with her role as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans love the bubbly, girl-next-door vibe, her strong ambition, and her love-hate relationship with Armaan Poddar. In a recent interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opened up about the weirdest rumors she heard about herself.

Samridhii Shukla on the weirdest rumors she heard about herself

In the interview, Samridhii Shukla talked about the weirdest rumors she heard about herself. She revealed that one of her family friends asked her if she had a brother in real life because she read about it online. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed the list is uncountable. There is a fake image of her parents, wrong information about her per-day fees, her age, and more on the internet.

Check out Samridhii Shukla's post from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Samridhii Shukla on cons of social media

Shukla also talked about the cons of social media. She shared how individuals who do not have the means to know accurate information have access to social media, through which they often get rumors. Talking about the bright side of social media, she said, “Otherwise, we get a lot of love on social media and fans’ personal messages reach us, which is a big thing.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her role as Abhira, the actress has garnered the attention and love that Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, and other leading actresses previously enjoyed. After Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap, she was introduced as Abhira, Akshara and Abhinav's daughter.

The current track of the show revolves around Armaan and Abhira's divorce. Abhira gave a false testimony in court against Armaan and now they will be divorced in 15 days. Viewers are hooked to see if Armaan will realize his love for Abhira and give their marriage a second chance.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Gashmeer Mahajani seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of new beginnings