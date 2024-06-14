Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami reacts to Pratiksha Honmukhe bagging new show post exit; says THIS

Shehzada Dhami grabbed headlines when he was terminated from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with his co-actress Pratiksha Honmukhe. The rumored lovebirds were accused of unprofessionalism on the sets of the daily soap.

While Shehzada has denied all the allegations put against him by the producer Rajan Shahi, Pratiksha is still tight-lipped about the entire controversy. Honmukhe, who is yet to share her side of the story, has now joined Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha starrer Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. And, it seems like Dhami is beyond elated with his ex-colleague’s new beginnings.

Shehzada Dhami expresses joy over Pratiksha Honmukhe joining new show

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shehzada Dhami re-shared the promo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye showcasing Pratiksha Honmukhe’s entry into the show. He expressed his happiness over the actress moving ahead in life and wrote, “Congratulations,” alongside the teaser.

Pratiksha will play Virat aka Arjit’s former girlfriend in her new project. The promo depicts her bumping into Virat’s wife, Amruta played by Sriti Jha. As they both fall into the pool, Virat jumps to save his ex-love interest leaving Amruta looking at him in shock. The new entry in the teleserial is set to bring a storm in Virat and Amruta’s life.

Take a look at Shehzada Dhami’s Instagram story:

Shehzada Dhami claimed facing humiliation on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

Speaking at length with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzada opened up about getting mistreated on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He debunked the speculations of throwing tantrums and not behaving nicely with crew members.

The actor recalled an incident from his first day of the shoot where he was given a few hand accessories. However, later for another scene, the creatives asked him to remove the same as that would not appear appropriate for the role of a lawyer. He said when he reached the floor, he had forgotten to remove the accessories. When he realized the same, he started removing it. Seeing him do the same, the director lashed out at him.

About Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami started off his showbiz career with fantasy show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! in 2020. Post this, the actor starred in Choti Sarrdaarni and Shubh Shagun before portraying the main lead, Armaan Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s productions opposite Samridhii Shukla. The actor was later replaced by Rohit Purohit.

