Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overnight. While Honmukhe continue to stay mum, Shehzada Dhami has finally shared his side of the story and spoke at length about the working environment on the Rajan Shahi's show's set. He also revealed things he and co-star Pratiksha went through and mentioned that Shahi never spoke to them and tried to know their sides of the story.

Shehzada Dhami on being treated badly on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzada Dhami revealed that he wasn't treated with respect on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He revealed that on the first day of the shoot, in Mahabaleshwar, he spotted a Director with whom he had shot on Mumbai's set and ran to meet him. He happily met him and told him that he hadn't spotted him earlier.

Shehzada said, "Unhone bola 'Meko chattis kaam aur hai. Khali yeh kaam nahi hai meko. Theek hai, chalo (I am swamped with work. This is not all that I've to do. Got it?). I was a little taken aback but didn't retort to the same."



Shehzada Dhami shares an incident of misbehavior

Talking about the environment on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shehzada recalled yet another incident from his first day of the shoot. He shared that in the first scene, they gave him a few hand accessories, however, later for the second scene, the creatives asked him to remove the same as he was playing a lawyer and they wouldn't wear hand accessories. He said when he reached the floor, he had forgotten to remove the accessories and he immediately removed them. Seeing him do the same, the director lashed out at him.

Dhami said, "The moment I removed it, the director came and said, 'Kaise utaara tune? Kis se puch ke utaara tune? Conitnuity hai na, pehen isko.' Maine kaha sir, unhone bola hai utaarne. He raised his voice and said 'Tu pehen issko'."

Shehzada added that he didn't retort as he was shocked by such behavior.

Shehzada Dhami on wanting to be referred to as 'sir'

Shehzada Dhami also opened up on claims that he wanted to be referred to as 'sir' by the crew on the sets. Debunking the claims, Shehzada added that he never told anybody to call him sir. In fact, the crew had a problem with him calling the Director by his name.

He narrated another incident when a drunk crew member approached him with the same issue. Dhami revealed that the crew member told him that the Director said, "Kal ka aaya launda meko naam se bulata hai (This newbie calls me by my name)."

Shehzada told him that he respectfully addressed the Director by using 'bhai' along with his name. However, Dhami agreed to refer to the Director as 'sir'. He further clarified that the statement was not made by him but by the Director.

He shared another incident wherein the same Director asked the crew to not call him by his real or reel name. He realized that everybody was behaving disrespectfully to him and thus he confronted the Director for passing the order. Later, after that, people started to refer to him as 'bhai' on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After Shehzada Dhami's exit from the show, Rohit Purohit was roped in to play Armaan Poddar opposite Samridhii Shukla.

