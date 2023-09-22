Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations

Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is adored by fans for her cuteness and versatility as an actress. The actress who is currently seen in Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushar Tandon has become quite popular among fans. The chemistry between the two is absolutely amazing and fans really love to see them together. Many celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by posting pictures and putting up stories on their social media handle, Shivangi also posted pictures on her social media as she brought Ganpati home.

Shivangi Joshi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family

The Barsaatein actress Shivangi Joshi posted her puja pics on her Instagram handle for her fans with her close family and friends.

Take A look!

The actress wore a beautiful lehenga with subtle make-up. The actress captioned it, "Heartfelt prayers and happiness shared.." Shraddha Arya commented on her post calling her "Doll". Many fans blessed the actress with best wishes and commented, "Ganpati Bappa Morya ." Another fan wrote, "My happy place." A fan commented, "Naira ki yaad aa gyi." Another fan commented, "YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS."

Shivangi invited her costar Kushal Tandon for the puja. Apart from this, the current track of her show is through lots of twists and turns. Aaradhana and Reyansh are finally coming closer to each other since Reyansh insulted her. Many things are about to be unfolded soon in the show and who knows Aaradhana finds her mother.

Shivangi Joshi on the work front

Shivangi started acting at a very young age. She played the character of Aayat in Beintehaa. Later she started to get recognized when she was one of the leads in Begusarai, followed by her known role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After doing Yeh Rishta for years, the actress featured in Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bekaboo before bagging Barsaatein.

