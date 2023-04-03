Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's twist: Will Akshara take Abhimanyu's help for Abhir after Manjiri yells at her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular and longest-running shows airing on Indian television screens. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is immensely loved by the viewers and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’. The viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai explores varied emotions and relationships and the viewers find these emotions relatable.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new twist:

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans and viewers will witness a drama-packed episode. It will be seen that Akshara will suffer an emotional breakdown after discovering her son Abhir’s heart condition. Abhinav will try to call Abhimanyu and request him to treat Abhir. Akshara, Abhinav will land in Udaipur with Abhir. However, Abhimanyu will be in a resort where there will be no network, and will try to leave the location to reach Udaipur.

Abhinav will contact Manjiri and ask her to give him details about Abhimanyu’s whereabouts but she will hang up the phone. Akshara and Abhinav will reach Goenka's mansion where Manjiri would also come and target Akshara for coming back into Abhimanyu’s life and creating problems. Unaware of the truth, Manjiri would not listen to Akshara’s request. Akshara would not give up easily and will continue to call Abhimanyu.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics of Abhimanyu and Akshara will change after knowing the truth about Abhir.

Along with Pranali and Harshad, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

