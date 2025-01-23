Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata PROMO: Major plot twist ahead as Armaan’s biological mother enters; Abhira to bring them together?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have dropped a new promo of the serial that introduces a new character, Shivani, who is Armaan's biological mother.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, one of the longest-running television serials, has been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting storyline. The current plot of the serial revolves around Armaan (played by Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (played by Samridhii Shukla) separation. Amid this, the latest promo of the serial teases viewers with an interesting twist.
The promo begins with RK and Abhira working together when the former questions her, “Oh hello, aap Armaan Poddar se alimony le rahi hain ya nahi? (Are you talking about alimony from Armaan Poddar or not?)” Abhira replies that one cannot measure the value of relationships with money, but RK insists that it’s her right.
Watch the promo below:
Abhira gets up and says, "Aapko rishtein ka ehmiyat kya pata? Aapke liye toh sirf paisa important hain. (How will you know the value of relationships? Only money matters to you.)" Then the clip shows RK bringing a woman in a wheelchair and saying, "Haan, mere liye paisa important hain, kyunki ilaj ke liye sirf paisa hi kaam aate hain, rishte nahi. (Yes, money is important to me because only money can help in treatment, not relationships)."
The woman in a wheelchair sees a photo of a child and questions, "Mera aaru ne khana khaya? (Has my aru eaten?)" Surprisingly, Vidyya is also seen kissing the same child's picture while Armaan stands behind.
For the unversed, the new character in the serial is Armaan's real mother, Shivani. They are not aware of each other's existence. Viewers are eager to see how the introduction of this new character changes Abhira and Armaan's equation.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo is uploaded with the caption, "Kya Abhira aur Armaan ke bichde huye raaston ko phirse jod paayegi ek anjaan aurat? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, iss Shanivaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”
ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 22: Armaan breaks down after his meeting with Abhira; latter starts work with RK