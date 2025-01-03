'You are the best': Charu Asopa shares 'fun moments' with Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah as they celebrate New Year

Charu Asopa, one of the renowned names in the television industry, stepped into 2025 and welcomed the New Year with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen, little daughter Ziana, and sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. The Mere Angne Mein actress posted a few pictures from their fun-filled celebrations, giving a glimpse of their heartfelt moments together. Charu shared some cozy moments with the former Miss Universe and her daughter Alisah.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress treated fans with a string of pictures from her New Year festivities. In the photos, she can be seen posing happily with Sushmita Sen and her daughter Alisah. For the delightful occasion, Charu opted for an all-black dress. Not only her, but the other two women also chose to elevate the fun factor in black ensembles.

In the caption, Asopa wrote, "Some fun moments with my most beautiful didi , our cutest Alisah and world’s best bua @sushmitasen47 . Love you didi you are the best."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Reacting to the post, one of the fans commented, "Zianna looks a carbon copy of her bua." Another fan felt the same and wrote, "She looks more like her bua Sush (red heart emoji)." Further, a comment read, "Very happy to see you both."

Well, the family welcomed New Year’s Eve at a trendy venue in Dubai. Their celebration was a lively affair, overflowing with laughter and warmth, as they shared joyful moments together. Their close-knit bond and festive spirit radiated throughout the evening. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation, creating a perfect backdrop for a night of unity and happiness.

For the untold, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019, but soon reports of trouble in paradise emerged. The duo parted ways in 2023 but they have been on cordial terms for their daughter's sake.

