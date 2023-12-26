'You have lost me as a customer’: Jay Bhanushali slams an airline on social media for THIS reason

Jay Bhanushali enjoys a decent fanbase and has earned himself a popular name in the industry. He has appeared in numerous television serials and is best known for working as a presenter in several reality shows. The actor recently faced trouble after experiencing delay issues with an airline service. Taking to his social media handle, Jay opened up about his experience and explained receiving no updates from the airline.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Jay Bhanushali shared about his recent flight experience with an airline. On December 26, the actor revealed that his flight from Goa to Mumbai got delayed by three hours, and the airline did not communicate or update him with any alerts. Further, Jay also cited the mismanagement he had to go through.

Slamming the airline for such mismanagement, the actor addressed the airline on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Dear @AkasaAir just wanted to wish you get well soon because mismanagement is the second name of Akasa airline. I had a 1 pm flight from Goa to mumbai and it was delayed to 4 pm without any communication, no alert nothing..you have lost me as a customer."

Jay Bhanushali's work in the industry

Be it winning hearts on reality shows or television serials, Jay Bhanushali has impressed the audience with his acting mettle. He made his acting debut by playing a supporting role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, the actor received his breakthrough after he signed the dotted lines to play the role of protagonist in Kayamath. Further, in 2007, the 38-year-old participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and emerged as the second runner-up.

Eventually, Jay Bhanushali won praise for his hosting skills. After he landed as a presenter in Dance India Dance, the actor garnered a different yet huge fan following. In 2018, he hosted popular reality shows, including Super Dancer and Indian Idol 10. Most recently, Jay was seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Tina Datta.

