'You know me better than I know myself': Karan Kundrra reacts to Tejasswi Prakash's love-dipped birthday wish

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa to celebrate the latter's 39th birthday. For the uninformed, Karan turned a year wiser on October 11 and celebrated his birthday with his ladylove. From decking up in stunning outfits to having an intimate yet special bash, the duo shared several glimpses of it on their respective social media handles. As the Bigg Boss 15 fame couple was extremely busy with the celebration, Tejasswi has now taken to her social media handle to wish her man.

Tejasswi Prakash wishes Karan Kundrra

A few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash penned a heartfelt note for beau Karan Kundrra wishing him on his birthday. The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared some beautiful pictures from the latter's birthday celebration which took place in Goa. The lovebirds seem to be lost in love with each other as they have been candidly captured here celebrating this special day. Tejasswi and Karan are seen dressed in stylish white outfits as they ring his birthday on Goa beach.

Sharing these photos on her social media handle, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love @kkundrra"

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-

As soon as this post was up, Karan Kundrra immediately reacted to Tejasswi Prakash's wish and penned a sweet response. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wrote, "My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself.. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo."

Apart from Karan, Ekta Kapoor, Mahekk Chahal and other celebrities reacted to this post.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra's comment here-

Speaking about their fairytale love story, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Workwise, Karan recently starred in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's produced film Thank You For Coming. On the other hand, Tejasswi was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6.

