You won't believe how much Krushna Abhishek charges per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek needs no lengthy introduction! He gained more fame after portraying the character of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show's team and his character was immensely loved by the viewers. However, before The Kapil Sharma Show's new season kick-started in September 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the audience that Krushna would not be a part of the new season. The comedian-actor had cited "agreement issues" when quizzed about his absence from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek fees for one The Kapil Sharma Show episode:

Now, the audience's favorite Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek is back with a bang on India's popular reality show, and fans can't wait for the episode to air. In his absence too, the audiences often demanded his comeback and missed his character Sapna. But, did you know the fees Krushna Abhishek charges for each episode of The Kapil Sharma Show?

According to the report in Siasat, Krushna charges 10-12 lakhs per episode. Going by his latest interview where he mentioned the ‘money issue’, it seems like the comedian-actor has received a hike. As per the report, Krushna might be charging more than 10 lakhs per episode. However, the exact amount is not disclosed yet.

It is a well-known fact that Krushna is among the most bankable comedians in the showbiz world and clearly, there are no second thoughts about it.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

