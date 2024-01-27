'Your mommy is super blessed to have you:' Ridhi Dogra extends warm birthday wishes to Ektaa Kapoor's son

Ektaa Kapoor is a renowned producer-filmmaker who was awarded the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award last year. She keeps creating headlines for her career as a producer.

Recently, Ektaa Kapoor hosted a party for her son Ravie, celebrating his 5th birthday. Many popular celebrities and television actors marked their presence on this special occasion.

Ridhi Dogra's special message for Ektaa Kapoor's son

Like many other celebs and guests, Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra was also invited to the lavish birthday party. She took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture with Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie. The snap shows her adorably hugging the little boy and showering blessings and love on him.

Extending warm birthday wishes, Ridhi Dogra wrote, "THANKS FOR THE BEST HUGS IN THE WORLD. YOU ARE A BLESSING. PURE AND WARM. JOY ALL AROUND. MAY YOU ALWAYS FIND REASON TO CHUCKLE AND MAKE EVERYONE GO RUNNING ROUND AND ROUND BEHIND YOU. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY DARLIN RAVIE. YOUR MOMMY IS SUPER BLESSED TO HAVE YOU LOVE TO YOU BOTH AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY @EKTARKAPOOR

Have a look at the story:

Tusshar Kapoor shares glimpses of Ravie's birthday

Sharing some delightful moments from the birthday celebrations, Tusshar Kapoor treated fans with a glimpse of the fun evening. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Happy birthday darling Ravie…the purest soul I know! Keep shining, evolving and making us proud everyday! God bless you! #Ravie'

Look at the post here:

The photos also feature his and Ektaa Kapoor's father Jeetendra. For the occasion, the celebrated producer chose a printed pantsuit while Tusshar turned up in a black t-shirt.

Guest list of Ektaa Kapoor's son's birthday

Ektaa Kapoor maintains an active social media presence and has established a bond with many individuals in the showbiz world. So, numerous B-town personalities and television celebs attended her son Ravie's birthday party.

The guest list included Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty and their daughter Samisha, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh, Karan Johar's kids Yash-Roohi, Tahira Kashyap and her daughter Varushka, Anita Hassanandani and her son, Sakshi Tanwar and her kid, Ridhi Dogra, Neha Dhupia and many others.

