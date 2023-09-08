'You're the last of the star,' Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shoaib Ibrahim heap praises for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest film, Jawan, premiered in theaters yesterday, sparking excitement among audiences for this action-packed spectacle. King Khan's dedicated fanbase turned out in full force to witness the cinematic extravaganza. Adding to the fervor, numerous TV celebrities watched the movie and publicly praised it too. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and many more took to their social media to express their admiration for the filmmakers. Jawan is swiftly becoming a sensation, drawing both enthusiastic audiences and the endorsement of prominent telly celebs only aids the euphoria.

TV stars laud Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer

Many TV celebrities showcased their excitement by watching the movie on its opening day, and they enthusiastically shared their appreciation for it across their social media platforms on their respective official handles.

Aly Goni

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aly Goni, eagerly attended a screening of Jawan and took to Twitter to express his admiration for the film. In a tweet, he exclaimed, "My goddddd what a filmmmm it should cross 2000 cr… I don’t know what to say.. mind-blowing it is .. srk… the king for a reason."

On Instagram, Aly shared a video clip from the movie and remarked, "Srk was right, he is the last Bollywood superstar… unbelievable. Best best best filmmm My goddd 5000 stars bhi kam pad jayenge."

He extended praise to fellow TV celebrity Eijaz Khan, who had a cameo role in the film, saying, "Proud of you @eijazkhan bhai."

Jasmin Bhasin

Actress Jasmin Bhasin was among those who attended the first-day show of this mindblowing movie. On her Instagram, she showered King Khan with compliments, writing, "How can you always look soooooo hot SRK."

Jasmin also extended her praise to her friend and fellow TV celebrity Eijaz Khan, who made a cameo appearance in the film, saying, "Proud of you @eijazkhan You are our Rockstar."

Shoaib Ibrahim

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Shoaib Ibrahim enjoyed the first-day show of Jawan with his friends and shared his enthusiasm on Instagram. He wrote, "What an outstanding movie. @iamsrk Sir as you had said, truly you’re the Last of the Star."

Shoaib also gave a special shout-out to the director of the film, Atlee, who has made a cameo appearance in the song Zinda Banda. He wrote, "Sir this is your first movie that I have watched, and you made me your fan. Each and every frame in #Jawan is Massy."

He added, "The whole cast did an amazing job."

About Jawan

This action thriller features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, with Nayanthara in the lead role opposite King Khan. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances, and Sunil Grover and Eijaz Khan feature in supporting roles in the movie.

Fans are ecstatic about the film's release, and theaters have been running house full. Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated the entire nation with his incredible star power and charm.