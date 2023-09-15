Youtuber Bhuvan Bam to be the voice of Takashi's Castle on OTT

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam known by BB Ki Vines has a huge fan following. The artist usually posts YouTube videos about a fictional family and also directed his series on YouTube, Dhindoora. The actor also ventured into web-series Taaza Khabar which became one of the most web-series on the OTT platform. The artist has achieved a huge milestone in his career as he will be voicing one of the most iconic Japanese shows Takeshi's Castle.

This game show was earlier voiced by actor Javed Jaffery and this became a popular show among kids back in the late 2000's. the show is coming back but the voice will be one of his characters from his vines Titoo Mama.

Bhuvan Bam to be voiced in Takeshi's Castle

The actor posted on his Instagram recently telling his fans about his next big project which will be the voice of Titoo Mama in the popular game show Takeshi's Castle. Here take a look-

He captioned it "Aye beta Moshi Moshi! Aa raha hai Titu Mama...Takeshi's castle" (hello kids, titu mam is coming in Takeshi's Castle). He also posted a story showing the script of the show and his character in the recording room. After posting his next project, netizens have been super excited to listen to him in the game show.

Many fans have commented on his post. A fan said, "only man who could replace Javed Jafri sir" Another fan wrote"Wooooow! This is going to be insane." A fan commented, "Bachpan ke show pe Jawani ke hero ki awaj ufff kya baat hai "(the childhood hero will be voiced by a youth icon, amazing) Another fane commented "he only thing I need to cure me now. " Someone wrote, "What a great idea to go from the great Javed Jaffrey to the supremely talented Bhuvan! Congratulations" Many popular artists also commented on his post.

Some fans also commented that Javed Jaffery was the best, saying, "Sorry but Javed sir's voice was legendary in the Takeshi castle."

About the show

Takeshi's Castle was one of the iconic shows on the kids channel. the show had a theme where some 20 contestants participated in a series of games like skipping stones, bridge ball, etc. and few made it to the final showdown. The show was voiced by Javed Jaffery. With his voice modifications and the way he did commentary in Hindi, the show had a huge viewership.

