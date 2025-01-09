Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce rumors: Cricketer's PIC with unidentified woman goes viral; see
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been in the headlines ever since 2025 began. Amidst this, the former's photo with a mystery woman has gone viral.
For the last few days, netizens have been speculating about trouble in the paradise of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma. The rumors intensified when the couple unfollowed each other on social media, leaving the fans disheartened. Amidst this, a photo is going viral on social media that shows the leg spinner with an unknown lady. Well, the netizens have been making several claims about the viral picture.
According to the reports, Chahal was spotted at a hotel in Mumbai with an unknown woman. When noticed closely, the cricketer is seen dressed casually in a white oversized t-shirt and baggy jeans. It seems like the leg spinner avoided public attention. The unidentified lady can be seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black pants. She also maintained a low profile, glancing around nervously.
Chahal’s cautious behavior has only added fuel to the fire of speculation igniting among fans and the media alike. The photo has sparked a flurry of questions among netizens, who are eager to know about her and her connection to the cricketer.
Take a look at the photo here:
Well, it is not the first time that separation speculations about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have surfaced. However, this time, the rumors appear rife, and the reports state that the duo will soon get divorced.
Amid the drama, the choreographer took to her social media and called out trolls for doing 'character assassination' of her reputation. An excerpt from Verma's note read, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness, but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others."
For the uninitiated, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married on December 22, 2020.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Rasha and Aaman Devgan to grace Salman Khan-hosted show; Is Yuzvendra Chahal appearing amidst divorce rumors?