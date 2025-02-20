Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorced after living separately for 18 months? Report

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's troubled marital life has been in the headlines for a few months now. However, as per recent reports, the two have now divorced, ending their four-year marriage. Ever since 2025 began, rumors of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's separation escalated after they dropped cryptic posts.

According to ABP News, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways after completing the legal proceedings for their separation. As per the report, the final hearing and all the necessary formalities related to their divorce took place at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday (February 20).

The alleged former couple was present in court at 11 AM to fulfill the formalities, said a lawyer familiar with the case. Amidst their divorce hearing, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were asked by the judge to attend a counseling session, which lasted for 45 minutes.

When questioned by the judge, both confirmed that they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent. The report claims that the Indian cricketer and Dhanashree Verma even informed the judge that they had been living separately for the past 18 months. When asked about the reason, Chahal and Verma stated that they had "compatibility issues."

After this discussion, the judge officially granted the divorce to Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, according to the report. The former duo, who are no longer legally bound as husband and wife, received the final verdict in the case, which was pronounced at 4:30 PM at Bandra Family Court.

For the uninformed, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 22, 2020. However, their marital life soon hit a rough patch, becoming a public spectacle. Amid divorce rumors, there was speculation that Yuzi had met a mystery girl at a hotel. Later, Yuzvendra's pictures with RJ Mahvash went viral on the internet. However, Mahvash later issued a clarification stating that she was only friends with the Indian cricketer.

