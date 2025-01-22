Yuzvendra Chahal’s post has got fans talking; cricketer’s caption ‘Hi, my name is…’ grabs attention amid split rumors with Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been in the headlines for some time due to divorce rumors. Both have released individual statements. Amid this, Chahal took to social media to share a series of pictures of himself with a caption that caught the attention of fans.

On January 22, Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded a series of selfies and wrote in the caption, “Real love is rare. Hi, my name is ‘Rare’.” In the pictures, Chahal is seen smiling and looking relaxed, which drew supportive comments from his followers. Many fans expressed joy at seeing him in good spirits, with one writing, “Pookie.” Others added, “So happy to see you smiling.”

Check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s post below:

The post comes amid ongoing speculation about his relationship with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, with rumors of a possible divorce making the rounds. While Chahal did not directly address the rumors, earlier this month, he posted a lengthy note.

In the note, talking about his responsibility as a son, brother, and friend, he mentioned, "I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote. The spinner expressed the toll the rumors have taken on his family, adding, "As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family."

Chahal and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, have been a beloved couple on social media, often sharing glimpses of their life together. However, recent speculations about their relationship have left fans concerned. The Indian cricketer deleted all photos from his social media profile, while Verma has kept a few.

On a separate note, Dhanashree slammed the 'faceless trolls' character, assassinating her character, and mentioned how the rumors affected her family. She also wrote that her silence is not a sign of weakness.

