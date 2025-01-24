Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent video call post sparks buzz amid split rumors with Dhanashree Verma; check out

It has been a while since the divorce rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma made it to social media. Several reports stated that the duo was headed for separation. Such speculations were fueled by a series of cryptic posts they made. The Indian leg spin bowler also hit the headlines after his name was associated with RJ Mahvash until the latter cleared the air. And now, the cricketer's recent post has sparked buzz among his followers.

In the last few days, Yuzvendra Chahal has been actively posting on his official Instagram handle, and recently, the Indian cricketer's latest Instagram story grabbed many eyeballs. Chahal has posted a picture of himself that appears to be a screenshot of a video call, and he is seen talking to someone. However, the other person's face has been pixelated to keep it confidential.

Take a look at the post here:

Resharing the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), one of the users reacted, "Is Yuzi Chahal dating someone ?? ~Yuzi chahal insta story!" Another user commented, "Today Yuzvendra chahal Instagram Story..!! Second Camera Hidden why She/he..?"

Only recently, one of his posts went viral after netizens viewed it as a cryptic message amid his split rumors with Dhanashree Verma. Sharing a series of pictures, Chahal wrote, "Real love is rare. My name is 'Rare,'" leading the fans and his followers to wonder whether the caption was a response to the ongoing speculations. In the photos, the cricketer is seen smiling and looking relaxed, which drew supportive comments from his followers.

Advertisement

Chahal and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, have been a beloved couple on social media, often sharing glimpses of their life together. However, recent assumptions about their relationship have left fans concerned. The Indian cricketer deleted all photos from his social media profile, while the choreographer has kept a few.

Keep reading this space for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Amid divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal gears up for 'new challenges'; praises Salman Khan