Zaid Darbar’s small yet THIS romantic gesture for Gauahar Khan shows how much he misses her

Gauahar Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz and entertainment industry. The actress enjoys immense popularity and has a loyal fan base that she collected over the years. Be it her television shows, movies, or the social media videos of recent times, the entertainer is loved by all. On the personal front, Gauahar Khan welcomed her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar this year. The new parents are making the most of this phase.

Zaid Darbar does the sweetest thing for Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look adorable together. Fans love how the two support each other and never shy away from showing their love. Be it on social media or in real life, Gauahar and Zaid often shell out couple goals. A few days back, Zaid took to social media to announce that he was in Bali. He uploaded a video of the clear blue ocean and wrote, "Just like that, I'm in Bali." He is there with a few of his friends. On the other hand, Gauahar is in Dubai. She took to social media yesterday and shared that she was shopping in a mall. Their child was also seen with her, while her nannies also accompanied them. Now, it seems the distance between the two bothered Zaid who did the sweetest thing for his wife to show how much he missed her.

Check out the post of Zaid Darbar here:

Zaid uploaded a video where he is seen at the club. There's a text tolling in the background in blue neon lights, "I miss you my baby Gauahar Khan." He tagged his wife and wrote, "Jaaanu." The video is uploaded with the famous song Count On Me. Going by the background, it seems he did this at a party. He points towards the rolling text and then gives flying kisses to the camera. Gauahar got nostalgic seeing the post. The Bigg Boss 7 winner reshared the post on her account and wrote, "Awwwweee meri jaan. Allahumabarik, just got reminded of our days of July 2020. #butterflies"

Check out Gauahar Khan's reaction here:

