Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air from TV last year, and the comedian transitioned to an OTT platform, thereby marking new beginnings. This is the reason that TV comedy programming witnessed a significant gap, which is being temporarily filled by Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge. However, as per the reports, the popular stand-up comedian and actor Zakir Khan will replace the Kapil Sharma show slot on TV.

Zakir Khan is reported to be bringing his comedy show to entertain the audience, which will be aired during the above-mentioned time slot, thereby filling the gap.

Zakir Khan's new show on television

According to Hindustan Times, Zakir Khan's show will not only have comedy but seamlessly blend Shayari, which is typically the comedian's style. A source close to the development told the media portal that Zakir aims to reach a broader television audience with his shayarana aura. Further reports suggest that the show might make it to the screens in August and will feature Bollywood guests reminiscing to the audience about The Kapil Sharma Show's format. However, as of now, the lineup of guests of Zakir's show is yet to be confirmed.

For the uninitiated, this won't be Zakir Khan's first appearance on TV. The comedian served as a mentor in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 5 in 2017. It goes without saying that he is a popular name among youth. Khan has successfully hosted the comedy non-fiction show Farzi Mushaira on the OTT platform. The show had him delivering shayari and comedy in the most relatable way.

Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge to go off-air?

Recently, Madness Machayenge faced strong criticism from filmmaker Karan Johar for mimicking him in a distasteful way. Although the show has been graced by several celebrities, it has somewhere failed to establish a connection with its audience. According to the reports, the show is expected to wrap up soon.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show, was rumored to be receiving low TRP. To clear out the air, the team issued a video dismissing such claims and even announced the exciting lineup of celebrity guests. The upcoming episode will have English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran marking his presence.

