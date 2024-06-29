Zakir Khan’s new comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir to premiere on television soon; WATCH Teaser

Comedian and poet Zakir Khan is all set to rule on television screens with his comedy show, Aapka Apna Zakir. The makers released the promo on the official channel where the show will air. Khan will deliver a unique experience through his captivating charisma and sense of humor, combining laughter, shaayari, and zindagi ke nuskhe into one compelling package.

Zakir Khan’s new show to air on television

The promo of Zakir Khan’s show was uploaded on the official handle of Instagram on June 29 with the caption, “Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald. @zakirkhan_208 #AapkaApnaZakirOnSonyTV #NewShow.”

Watch the teaser here:

The 34-second teaser shows a large poster of Zakir Khan being erected and people chanting, “2024 main ayega toh Zakir hi. (2024 will see Zakir’s arrival).” Two guys eating ice cream express shock as the face of the comedian is revealed. As one questions, the other gives all the answers about the show.

This show promises to stand out with Zakir’s infectious humor and insightful anecdotes, which add a special touch and provide a refreshing and delightful experience that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

The buzz on the internet is that Zakir Khan's new show Aapka Apna Zakir is a replacement for The Kapil Sharma Show, which used to air on Sony TV. Kapil Sharma and his team are currently busy with a new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Reaction of netizens

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, netizens expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "Kaam aesa karoo ki sabko lage koi apna kamyaab hua ha ." Another commented, "Can't waitttt. Hum dekhenge!" A third user wrote, "Indor ki shaan , zakir khaaaan."

Besides the love from netizens, comedian Vivek Samtani, Bhuvan Bam, Yashraj Mukhate, actress Amruta Khanvilkar, and others also reacted to the post.

