ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022: Kamya Panjabi leaves her daughter emotional after receiving ‘Best Maa Award'

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022 was a star-studded event where all the actors from the channel's shows and celebs associated with the channel marked their presence. Like every year, the channel acknowledges the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work around the clock to keep everyone entertained. The mega extravaganza will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships of the viewers with their favorite characters like never before this year. While the award ceremony as well as all the stars present at the Zee Rishtey Awards will get you all excited, it will be all the performances by the Zee Kutumb as well as the revelation of awards that will truly leave you surprised. What’s more is that, during the shoot, for the very first time, we saw Kamya Panjabi a.k.a Gauri from Sanjog getting all emotional as she received the ‘Best Maa Award.’ In fact, what made it even more special was the fact that she was receiving the award in front of her real as well as reel daughter, and that made them all the more emotional on the stage.

As Kamya Panjabi mentioned, “I have received so many awards in my life, but this is the first time that I received the ‘Best Maa Award’ and it felt different. In fact, what made my experience even more special and emotional was the fact that my real daughter was also with me at an award show for the very first time when I got this award. I must mention that we all are actors and we have won so many awards like the best villain, best lead and so on year after year. But for the last 12 years, I have been trying to be the best mother in real life and I am glad that I received this award in front of my daughter." (Kamya and her daughter started crying)