ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shabir Ahluwalia and others bag top honors at grand event; PICS

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022 was a grand award night where many celebs marked their gracious presence and were honored with deserving titles. Like every year, Zee TV acknowledged the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained with the celebration of the Zee Rishtey Awards. The most-awaited awards ceremony was telecast on 9th October 2022, and everyone from the Zee Kutumb graced the show with their presence. Jay Bhanushali and Rithvik Dhanjani hosted the mega extravaganza night and celebrated the deeply cherished relationships of the viewers with their favorite characters like never before this year. While it was a massive celebration with tons of entertainment for one and all, this year it was even more momentous as Zee TV celebrated 30 glorious years along with Zee Rishtey Awards. The eagerly anticipated award show witnessed popular actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil, Kamya Panjabi, Rajneish Duggal, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey, Manit Joura and many others, who put up scintillating performances leaving everyone mesmerized. While all the acts kept the audience hooked, the winners in all the categories of awards stole the show.

Here’s the list of the winners:

Favourite Jodi Award: Kundali Bhagya's Arjun and Preeta that is Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya bagged the 'Favourite Jodi Award'. Favourite Male Character Award: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan's Mohan that is actor Shabir Ahluwalia was honored with the 'Favourite Male Character Award'. Favourite Female Character Award: Bhagya Lakshmi's Lakshmi that is actress Aishwarya Khare received the 'Favourite Female Character Award'. Favourite Dharavahik: Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya bagged the 'Favourite Dharavahik' award at the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022. Favourite Naya Sadasya -Male: Shakti Arora aka Arjun from Kundali Bhagya bagged the 'Favourite Naya Sadasya -Male'. Favourite Naya Sadasya -Female: Neeharika Roy, who essays Radha in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan was honored with 'Favourite Naya Sadasya -Female'. Best Kutumb: Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti's show Bhagya Lakshmi received the 'Best Kutumb' title at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022. Best Non-Fiction Show Award: Best Non-Fiction Show Award was given to the popular reality show DID Supermoms, which recently went off the air. Best Judges' Panel (Non-Fiction): Sonali Bendre, Remo Dsouza, and Mouni Roy were honored with the 'Best Judges' Panel' in the non-fiction category. Bemisaal Anchor Award: Maniesh Paul and Jay Bhanushali bothwere honored with the 'Bemisaal Anchor Award' at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022.