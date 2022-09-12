ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya to Kanika Mann, celebs who made a stylish appearance at the event

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022 was a star-studded event where all the actors from the channel's shows and celebs associated with the channel marked their presence. Like every year, the channel acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the makers, actors, and people who contribute to the growth of the channel. The celebs looked glamorous as they decked up in stylish outfits and made an appearance on the red carpet.

Take a look at some best-dressed celebs at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022:

Shraddha Arya Shraddha Arya has been a part of the popular show Kundali Bhagya for a long time now. The actress always makes a stylish appearance at any event and makes heads turn with her breathtaking outfits. This time was no different. The diva looked stunning in a shimmery heavily embellished white lehenga and matched her outfit with a stylish plunging neckline blouse with a dupatta.

Kanika Mann Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann wore a silver shinning one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown and looked fabulous as she struck a pose. She chose minimal accessories to match her outfit and left her hair open.

Madhurima Tuli Madhurima Tuli looked spectacular as she decked up in a red bodycon shining gown. She styled her hair open and made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet of this gala event.

Neeti Mohan Neeti Mohan graced the event in a blue bodycon shimmery gown that has a plunging neckline. Neeti too styled her outfit with minimal accessories and looked beautiful as she posed before heading for the event.

Shakti Arora, Shabir Ahluwalia and Manit Joura The talented actors looked dashing as they graced the event in fashionable outfits. Manit Joura looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Shabir Ahluwalia made a stylish appearance in a red ethnic outfit and Shakti Arora too looked handsome in a shining black blazer look.