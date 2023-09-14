Zohrajabeen teaser: Randeep Hooda and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary collaborate for B Praak’s sad romantic melody

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, aka everyone’s favorite Pari, needs no introduction. The actress garnered immense fan following after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Her rumored relationship with actor Ankit Gupta is much talked about everywhere among fans. While the actress has been busy with multiple projects this year, music videos being on top, she will soon be seen with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. She is starring with him in a music video, Zohrajabeen. The teaser of the video was released yesterday.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for music video

Yesterday, Randeep Hooda dropped the teaser of the music video. It is the title track and the 4th song of the album by B Praak. The 45-second teaser features Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Jaani has penned the lyrics of Zohrajabeen, while Arvindr Khaira has directed the video. The full song will be released on September 15. Two days back, Randeep Hooda also shared the poster of the song on social media.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser is uploaded with the caption, “Pyaar poora ho ya adhura..Pyaar to pyaar hota hai….. #zohrajabeenteaser out now #Zohrajabeen 15 September ko aa raha hai! Stay tuned! (Whether it’s unrequited or complete love, love is love. Coming on September 15)” The singer B Praak also uploaded the poster that features Randeep Hooda with a model dressed in a red lehenga walking under the rain. B Praak's poster caption features, "Zohrajabeen 4th Video From The Album And My Fav Is Coming Teaser 5pm Mazaa ajayega Aap Sabko Dekh Kar Biggest Thanks To @randeephooda Bhai For The Blessings And Love Amazing Acting @priyankachaharchoudhary And Introducing My Brother @bhavayachawla For The First Time In A Music Video Sky Is The Limit For You This Is Just The Beginning @jaani777 The Best @arvindrkhaira No One Can Beat You In Video."

Check out the poster here:

Teaser of Zohrajabeen

The teaser shows Randeep Hooda wearing a jacket and tee shirt lying on a cot on the terrace when a few men come and inform him about something. The next clip shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dressed in a red anarkali suit, with a dupatta covering her head, and wearing red bangles walking on the streets. It also shows the Bollywood actor breaking a glass with his hand and then whispering in the ears of a teary-eyed Priyanka in the presence of a street full of people. The 45-second teaser beautifully portrays the unrequited love between him and Priyanka. It also shows a glimpse of their happy times together. The full video will surely be a treat for the fans of Randeep and Priyanka.

Fans of Priyanka are super excited to see her collaborate with the Bollywood actor. They commented on Priyanka's look and how natural her acting is. The pairing of Randeep Hooda and Priyanka will give fans a memorable pairing and music video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni drops love-dipped PIC with his 'Saathi' Jasmine Bhasin; fans say 'Shadi kar lo'