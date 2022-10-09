Zwigato: With kids at home, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have fun at Busan Film Festival- PICS
Kapil Sharma is presently busy shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Kapil Sharma is among the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. At present, he is busy shooting for his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but along with this, he is also busy with the release of his amazing film 'Zwigato'. Zwigato was recently released at the Busan Film Festival 2022 and Kapil visited Busan with his wife Ginni Chatrath.
Today, Kapil Sharma shared a few pictures with his wife Ginni Chatrath on his Instagram handle. In these photos, Kapil and Ginni are twinning in black and look elated as they enjoy their workcation. Sharing these photos, the comedian captioned, "pati patni aur #busan #zwigato". Fans and his friends have showered their love in the comment section of this post.
About Zwigato:
Zwigato stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami are playing the lead roles. The story revolves around Kapil Sharma, a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. While Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. The movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy.
Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present Zwigato. The movie will premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival from October 5 to 14 this year.
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
In the new season, the audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are back with a bang to tickle your funny bones. Joining them are some talented new faces such as Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Raju Srivastava; Gets emotional