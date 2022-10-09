Zwigato: With kids at home, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have fun at Busan Film Festival- PICS

Kapil Sharma is among the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. At present, he is busy shooting for his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but along with this, he is also busy with the release of his amazing film 'Zwigato'. Zwigato was recently released at the Busan Film Festival 2022 and Kapil visited Busan with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Today, Kapil Sharma shared a few pictures with his wife Ginni Chatrath on his Instagram handle. In these photos, Kapil and Ginni are twinning in black and look elated as they enjoy their workcation. Sharing these photos, the comedian captioned, "pati patni aur #busan #zwigato". Fans and his friends have showered their love in the comment section of this post.