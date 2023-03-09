Zwigato's Nandita Das, Shahana Goswami grace Kapil Sharma's show, Abdu Rozik's grand appearance takes the cake

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is on an extensive promotion spree for his upcoming film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato explores the life of a new delivery guy (essayed by Kapil Sharma) and the world of the gig economy. Actress Shahana Goswami essays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in this film. Zwigato team has been visiting several cities to promote their film and has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. Owing to the popularity of his reality show, Kapil Sharma graces his show with Zwigato's director Nandita Das and actress Shahana Goswami. This time the comedian is seated as the guest of the show while Rajiv Thakur has taken the baton to host the show.

Kapil Sharma Show new promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, Rajiv Thakur welcomes Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das, and Shahana Goswami on the stage, and soon Kapil starts pulling Rajiv's leg. Kapil says, "Chain dekho kaisi pehni hai. Chaine khichne wala aadmi." Everyone laughs out loud. Rajiv asks Nandita and Shahana, "Aapko kaisa lag rha hai humare show pe aake" Kapil immediately taunts, "Humara kya hota hai." Soon we see Kapil's team teasing Rajiv and calling him a fruit vendor. Rajiv asks Shahana if she has done several films so does one need to audition for the film, or one needs to maintain the friendship? Shahana then says, "Yeh film hai yaha dosti nahi chalti yeh Kapil Sharma ka show nahi hai jaha par dosto ko dal diya." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, karne aapke ghar happiness ki delivery aa rahi hai team #Zwigato ki mandali!"

Abdu Rozik graces The Kapil Sharma Show:

Sony TV shared a small video of the forthcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In this video, we see Abdu Rozik making a grand appearance by appearing from the inside of the box and surprising everyone. He says, "Namaste" and teases Kapil Sharma, and says, "Two wives, not fun bro" and everyone laughs. The caption of this promo read, "#AbduRozdik aka chhota bhaijaan, aa raha hai aapko khush karne aur apni masti se aapko entertain karne! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.@kapilsharma @@abdu_rozik #ShahanaGoswami #NanditaDas."

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato will release on 17th March. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple with Zwigato team, shares a video of him seeking blessings