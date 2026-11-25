Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to take audiences on another emotional journey with his upcoming romantic series, O Saathi Re. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, the show explores complicated relationships, unconventional love and the emotional realities of marriage. Here's everything you need to know about the series, including its release date and streaming platform.

When and where to watch O Saathi Re?

O Saathi Re will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. The six-part romantic drama will be available to stream on the OTT platform, The series revolves around the complicated lives of three individuals navigating love, marriage, and personal choices, promising an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.

The trailer introduces Roshni and Karan, a married couple whose relationship appears to be heading towards divorce. However, their equation takes an unexpected turn when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman. While Karan struggles to imagine a life without his wife, Roshni finds herself questioning what she truly wants from love. Pradyuman's presence further complicates the equation, bringing new emotions and choices into the picture.

Rather than presenting a conventional love triangle, O Saathi Re explores whether love can exist without possession and whether letting go can sometimes be an expression of affection. Imtiaz Ali has described the show as “a modern romantic show with a vintage heart”.

About O Saathi Re

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, the series is created and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, who has co-written it with Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia. Arif Ali has directed the project, produced by Window Seat Films and backed by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar. Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More serve as executive producers.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: 5 Hollywood Films Releases of This Week: From You Can See Everything, Focker-In-Law to Hexed